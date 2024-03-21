Hikmet Hajiyev: Middle Corridor to ensure growth of Baku-Beijing trade

21 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Full operationalization of the Middle Corridor will enable trade relations between Azerbaijan and China to grow further, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told CGTN.

“Economic and trade relations are moving forward between the two countries. Connectively component is also crucial in trade and economic relations. With the full operationalization of the Middle Corridor, trade relations between China and Azerbaijan will continue growing further,” Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He noted that the Middle Corridor runs through the territories of many different countries. In particular, Azerbaijan is working with Kazakhstan and Georgia.

“We have also taken the note of the recent Middle Corridor arrangement signed between China and Kazakhstan. We are also thinking about signing such an arrangement. Maybe we can sign a trilateral arrangement between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China. We are looking forward to the development of China + Central Asia and China + Central Asia + Azerbaijan concepts,” Hikmet Hajiyev said.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and European countries.