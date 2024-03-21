21 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Earth Hour, the world’s largest grassroots environmental campaign, will once again bring together millions of people around the world to shine an unmissable spotlight on the nature loss and climate change.

This year, the Biggest Hour for Earth will be held on Saturday, March 23 (20:30-21:30 local time).

#EarthHour and #BiggestHourForEarth are official hashtags for this year.

Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) environmental advocacy NGO is labeled an undesirable organization and foreign agent in Russia.