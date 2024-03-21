Azerbaijan supports nuclear energy

21 Mar. 15:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the Nuclear Energy Summit 2024 in Brussels.

“We extend our thanks to Belgium and the International Atomic Energy Agency for the kind invitation. We’re gathered here at the crucial time to deliberate on the environmentally cautious pathway of our global energy landscape," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He noted that the inclusion of nuclear energy in the global stock take at COP28 as a means for reduction in greenhouse gas emissions was indeed a historic milestone. According to the diplomat, this development is a testament to the progress made collectively in ensuring the safety and security of nuclear energy and highlights the instrumental role of the IAEA.

The minister stressed that the IAEA steps focusing on the environment impacts of nuclear energy most notably, the Atoms4Climate Initiative are commendable and deserve full support.

“As we explore the expanded use of nuclear energy, it is imperative that we redouble our efforts in addressing nuclear safety," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov pointed out that ensuring the inclusion of facilitated and affordable nuclear energy technologies in the resource deliberations of the COP process is essential.

The FM stressed that Azerbaijan benefits from the peaceful use of nuclear technology in a number of fields. Together with IAEA, Azerbaijan is also exploring the possibility of use of nuclear applications in detecting landmines.