21 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Embassies of Pakistan and Uruguay will be opened in the capital of Georgia, the corresponding decrees were signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

The consular offices of Uruguay and Pakistan will be opened under the leadership of the Honorary Consul in Tbilisi.

Georgia established relations with both states in May, 1994: on May 11 - with Uruguay, on May 12 - with Pakistan.