Georgian PM congratulates Azerbaijani people celebrating Novruz

21 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated citizens of the country celebrating Novruz Bayram in messages particularly highlighting the Azerbaijani communities.

The message from the government head marked the annual celebration of the astronomical spring equinox.

"Brothers and sisters, I congratulate you on Novruz Bayram, the holiday of spring, life, renewal. Together with you, I congratulate the Muslims living in Georgia”, Kobakhidze said.

The PM highlighted the “special warmth and love” he said connected the different ethnic communities.

"Together, we and Azerbaijanis living in Georgia have created the history of our country”, Kobakhidze said.

He noted the communities “create our present success, and we will create our happy future”.

Kobakhidze told the individuals celebrating the date It was a “great happiness that we are connected by such love for each other”.