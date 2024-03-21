Kazakhstan increases number of flights to Georgia

21 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

There will be more direct flights from Kazakhstan to Georgia. Air Astana announced the launch of additional flights to several Georgian destinations.

It is specified that planes will begin flying from Almaty to Tbilisi and back from May every day except Thursday.

From June to September, this direction will become daily. The planes will also fly on Thursdays.

The airline also intends to restore routes from Tbilisi to Astana and from Batumi to Almaty.

It will be possible to fly from the Georgian capital to the Kazakh capital three times a week – on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Planes will fly from Astana to Tbilisi on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

From Batumi to Almaty, planes will fly every day except Thursday and Sunday.