21 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister reported on his social network page.

The foreign ministers discussed peace efforts in the South Caucasus, as well as areas of strategic bilateral cooperation between Baku and Ankara.

Let us remind you that Bayramov is on a visit to Brussels, where he is taking part in the nuclear energy summit.