21 Mar. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, in the Turkish capital the temperature dropped to zero degrees, and snow fell in the city.

Snowfall and wind took place Ankara on Novruz, the spring holiday and the vernal equinox. Unusual weather is expected until the end of the week.

In the morning, the air temperature was zero degrees. In the afternoon the air heated up to plus 4. The same weather, cold with wind and snow, is expected on Friday and the coming weekend.