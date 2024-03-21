Armenian Prime Minister and European Council President discuss cooperation

21 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, March 21, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the European Council held a meeting. This was stated in a message published on the website of the Armenian government.

The talks between Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel took place on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

The central topics of the meeting were cooperation between Armenia and the EU as well as settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"The importance of the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the trilateral meetings of the President of the European Council, the Armenian Prime Minister and the President of Azerbaijan held in Brussels on May 14 and July 15, 2023 was emphasized",

the government's press service said.

They also recalled that these agreements include the following principles:

"According to these agreements, Armenia and Azerbaijan mutually recognize each other’s territorial integrity on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991; the delimitation of the border between the countries will be carried out on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration. The opening of regional infrastructure will take place under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries based on the principles of reciprocity and equality",

the government of the republic said.

In addition to this, during the meeting, Pashinyan once again declared the commitment of the Armenian leadership to the mentioned agreements and presented the "Crossroads of Peace" project.