21 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, March 21, a minibus and a truck collided in the northwestern part of Türkiye. The local media write about this.

As a result of the accident, five people died, another ten received various injuries.

All victims were taken to the hospital. According to preliminary data, all victims are Turkish citizens.

Other details of the accident have not been provided yet.