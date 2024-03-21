Russia and Kazakhstan discuss Baiterek and tourism at Baikonur

21 Mar. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of the Russian-Kazakh intergovernmental commission on Baikonur gathered today for a regular meeting, which was devoted to two issues, the press service of the Russian government reported.

The first issue on the agenda was the progress in the construction of the Baiterek space rocket complex at the cosmodrome for launches of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle.

"The project is the largest within the framework of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the space industry",

the Russian Government said.

The second question caused discussions. The parties discussed the development of tourism at the launch complex. The Kazakh side proposed introducing an online platform on which it would be possible to obtain digital access to the launch complex, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

Ultimately, the parties came to the conclusion that such an innovation would simplify visits of organized tourist groups to the cosmodrome, the Russian government noted.