Trucks stuck in traffic jam on Upper Lars again

21 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tonight, Georgian road services closed the Georgian Military Road to the passage of heavy trucks from Russia for the fourth time in four days. The reason is still the same - it started snowing in the mountains again, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia reports.

"Due to deteriorating weather conditions on the territory of Georgia (...), the traffic of heavy vehicles on the Vladikavkaz-Lars section in the direction of leaving the Russian Federation is prohibited from 19:45 Moscow time on March 21 until further notice",

Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia said.

The situation at the border checkpoint itself is also becoming critical. Only a limited number of cars can pass through the checkpoint in these short "time-windows". Moreover, transport is still arriving. More than 2.6 thousand trucks are now waiting to pass along the road, the Traffic Center noted.