US to boycott Netanyahu

22 Mar. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Democrats announced their intention to boycott the Israeli Prime Minister's speech. Let us remind you that there was information that Netanyahu would speak at a meeting of both chambers of Congress at the invitation of the Republicans.

According to representatives of the Democrats, they intend not to attend this speech.

"This shows how strained relations have become between some Democrats and Israel since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated",

Axios portal said.

It is further noted that the Democrats argue their position by saying that the head of Israel is a "bad person" and a "radical". In addition to this, the portal notes that legislators of Jewish origin are ready to boycott Netanyahu's speech too.