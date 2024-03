22 Mar. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the gap between the positions of Hamas and Israel on the ceasefire issue was narrowing.

He noted that this could lead to a new ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

"The gap is narrowing and we will continue to push for agreements in Doha... It will be difficult to achieve, but I believe it is possible",

Antony Blinken said.