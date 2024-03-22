Türkiye to look for oil in Sea of Marmara

22 Mar. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The state oil company Turkish Petroleum was granted a license to organize exploration of oil in the Turkish sector of the Sea of ​​Marmara.

According to Hürriyet, the research will be carried out off the coast of Tekirdağ, Balıkesir and Çanakkale. Work will be carried out on an area of 95,055 hectares. Exploration will take approximately eight years.

Earlier, the head of the Turkish Ministry of Finance, Mehmet Şimşek, said that this year the country intended to provide 10% of its oil needs from fields in the southeastern part of Türkiye. In 2026 this figure will be 18%.