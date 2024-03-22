Russian airline to launch Mineralnye Vody-Astana direct flight

22 Mar. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Red Wings will begin operating direct flights from Mineralnye Vody to Astana soon, the airline's press service said.

Flights on this route will start on April 19, Interfax reports.

The airline clarified that the decision to fly from the Russian resort to the Kazakh capital was made based on an analysis of the demand for this route. It turned out to be quite high.

"Previously, no airline has operated direct flights on this route",

Red Wings said.

The airline clarified that SSJ-100 will be used for flights. Aircraft will cover the distance between cities of 2241 km in 3 hours 50 minutes.