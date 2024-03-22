Speakers of parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet in Geneva

22 Mar. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place in Geneva. According to Armenian media, this information was confirmed in Yerevan.

It is reported that negotiations between Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan will take place today. It is noted that this news was confirmed by Simonyan's secretary.

Earlier, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong said that discussions on the establishment of a platform for inter-parliamentary dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia could take place in March.