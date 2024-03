22 Mar. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the organization "Civic Consciousness" Narek Samsonyan was detained in Armenia. This was stated on the Telegram channel of his lawyer.

"Narek Samsonyan was just roughly detained",

Samsonyan's defender said

According to preliminary information, the opposition public figure was detained as part of a criminal case under the article of hooliganism committed by a group of citizens using IT technologies.