Russian Foreign Ministry urges world community to condemn Crocus terrorist attack

23 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Foreign Ministry called the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow a "terrorist attack" and urged the entire world community to condemn the attack.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry receives calls from ordinary citizens around the world expressing condolences in connection with the terrible tragedy at Crocus City Hall and words of strong condemnation of this bloody terrorist attack taking place before the eyes of all mankind," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

The diplomat added that the entire world community is obliged to condemn this monstrous crime,