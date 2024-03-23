Crocus City Hall terrorist attack: What do we know so far?

23 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Unidentified people have conducted a terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region. According to the latest figures, 60 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded.

Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

On Friday evening, a group of unidentified gunmen armed with assault rifles went on a shooting spree in the lobby and then inside the concert hall just before a concert by the rock band Picnic. Later an explosion took place in the building and a fire started.

The fire at Crocus City Hall consumed an area of 12,900 square meters, with the roof starting to partially collapse. In particular, helicopters were used to extinguish the fire. The Emergencies Ministry reported at around 01:00 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday that the fire had been localized.

According to the latest figures provided by the Investigative Committee, 60 people died in the terrorist attack, but the death toll may rise.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said 115 people were hospitalized, including 5 children. Some 60 people are in severe condition.

Response from authorities

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the incident a few minutes after it started, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, noting that the president has given "all the necessary instructions."

Heads of the Federal Security Service, Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee and National Guard have reported to Putin on the terrorist attack investigation.

The Federal Security Service said that special services were conducting a search operation. The Investigative Committee has initiated a case on a terrorist attack.

Security measures have been tightened in Moscow airports and railway stations. Many other regions announced the tightening of security measures.

Mass events scheduled for March 23-24 have been cancelled in Moscow and other regions. Federal culture entities will not hold such event in coming days either. Due to the tragedy Moscow theatres cancel performances, cinemas and museum suspend work, some universities have announced cancellation of Saturday classes.

World response

Many countries have condemned the terrorist attack and offered condolences due to death of people, including leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, China, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Armenia and Tajikistan. Both friendly and unfriendly countries made statements.