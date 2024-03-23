Georgian Foreign Ministry to ensure citizens abroad can vote in elections

23 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili vowed the foreign office would “use all available options” to ensure citizens living abroad could vote “easily and without obstacles” in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October.

According to Darchiashvili, ensuring “democratic, free and international standards-compliant” elections was the “main priority and task” of the Georgian government.

“Active, multifaceted work is underway both at the legislative level and in terms of election administration, including with the involvement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”, Darchiashvili said.

He added his ministry was cooperating with the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe to invite international observers, and further pointed out the coordination with the Central Election Commission was underway to ensure “full realisation of the electoral right of compatriots living abroad”.

The minister noted the purpose of putting nationals abroad on consular registration was to “protect their rights and legal interests abroad” and “effectively implement consular functions”.

"Consular registration data is used to ensure effective consular protection of Georgian citizens during global, regional or local crisis situations and to respond to their needs. We have had examples of this many times, including during the global pandemic," Darchiashvili said.

Darchiashvili stressed the consular registration was voluntary, with citizens offered multiple options - including registration via the official website of the Ministry, through diplomatic missions and consular offices.

The minister added the Central Election Commission and the foreign ministry were planning a public information campaign for citizens living abroad about their participation in the elections.