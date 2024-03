23 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan strongly condemns the terrible assault at the Crocus City Holl in Moscow, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent victims, as well as to the people & government of the Russian Federation. We wish a swift recovery to all those injured," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Azerbaijan as a country suffering from terrorism condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism.