Terrorists involved in Crocus City Hall attack detained

23 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin of the detention of 11 people in connection with the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, including all four who were directly involved in the killings, the Kremlin press service reported.

"FSB Director Bortnikov reported to Putin on the detention of 11 people, all four terrorists directly involved in carrying out the attack," the statement reads.

Further work is underway to identify the accomplices in the attack, the Kremlin added.

A terrorist attack was carried out at the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk near Moscow on March 22 evening. Unidentified gunmen armed with assault rifles went on a shooting spree. An explosion rocked the building, starting a fire.