Ilham Aliyev sends condolences amid Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

23 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

"We were deeply shocked by the news of the terrible terrorist attack that took place in the Crocus City Hall concert venue. I strongly condemn this act of terrorism, and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I wish you, the people of Russia, and the families and loved ones of those who were killed patience, and the injured a speedy recovery," Ilham Aliyev said.

A terrorist attack was carried out at the Crocus City Hall music venue in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow on March 22 evening. Over 60 people were killed and more than 100 people injured.