23 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Government condemned the “atrocious” terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow.

In a social media post, the Government expressed its condolences to the Russian people and the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Yesterday evening, gunmen opened fire on concertgoers and set off explosives that started a massive blaze.