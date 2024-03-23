Chinese leader sends condolences amid Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

23 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

China is deeply shocked by a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow and expresses firm support for Russia’s efforts to ensure security, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin..

"I was shocked by the news of a serious terrorist attack on a concert hall in the Moscow Region, which resulted in a large number of casualties," Xi said.

According to him, China firmly supports the Russian government’s efforts to maintain national security and stability.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express deep condolences for the victims and extend sympathies to the injured and the families of those killed," Xi Jinping said.

The Chinese President stressed that Beijing opposed terrorism in all its manifestations and strongly condemned terrorist attacks.