23 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Baku place flowers at the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan in memory of the victims of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in Moscow and express support for the loved ones of the victims, the embassy's press service reported.

Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

A terrorist attack was carried out at the Crocus City Hall music venue in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow on March 22 evening. Dozens of people were killed in the terrorist attack and more than 100 people were injured.