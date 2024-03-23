Crocus City Hall terrorist attack: death toll increases

23 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The death toll from an assault on a concert at the Crocus City Hall venue near Moscow climbed to at least 115 people on Saturday.

Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said another 20 bodies were found in the rubble, noting that firefighters were working to recover bodies from the remains of the concert venue.

Authorities said the death toll was rising as emergency workers cleared the rubble.

“The number of dead will still rise,” the Investigative Committee said.

According to the latest information from the media outlest, the number of those killed in the terrorist attack has risen to 143.

Earlier in the day, FSB arrested 11 suspects in connection with the attack, including all four directly involved in it.