Putin addresses Russians after Crocus Concert Hall terrorist attack

23 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the attack on the Crocus City Hall venue located in Krasnogorsk a “bloody barbaric terrorist act that claimed lives of dozens innocent people”.

The president expressed certainty that doctors “will do everything possible and even impossible to preserve live and health of the wounded”.

Putin thanked everyone who helped to save people, including paramedics and Special Forces professionals, as well as ordinary people who volunteered to help.

The Russian leader declared 24 of March a national Day of Mourning and stressed that anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage measures are in action in Russian in order to prevent further tragedies.

Referring to the ongoing investigation, Putin said that four direct perpetrators of the terror attack -“all those who shot and killed people – are detected and detained”.