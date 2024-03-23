Erdoğan condemns terrorist attack in Russia

23 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Türkiye

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed condolences at a pre-election rally in connection with the terrorist attacks at Crocus City Hall. He condemned the actions of the militants.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at a pre-election rally held in the capital of the republic, Ankara.

The President of the country expressed condolences in connection with the deaths of people in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall.

He also condemned the "heinous attack" on civilians on behalf of the Turkish people.

“Terror is unacceptable, regardless of who carries it out. The Turkish people are well aware of the bloody face of terrorism and share the grief of the Russians,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.