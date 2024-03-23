Jeyhun Bayramov, Sahiba Gafarova express condolences to families of deceased Russians

23 Mar. 16:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova expressed condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall and strongly condemned this heinous crime.

The Azerbaijani state, which in the very first hours after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall condemned the crime against humanity, continues to express condolences to the families of the victims. In particular, telephone conversations took place today between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister, through his Russian colleague, conveyed deep condolences to the relatives of the victims of the terrorist attack, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the wounded. Bayramov noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan understands perfectly what it means to be a victim of terrorism and is fundamentally opposed to any form of terrorist actions.