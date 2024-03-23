Moscow thanks international community for support

23 Mar. 17:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to all countries that yesterday and today announced their condemnation of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall and supported the families of the victims and victims of this crime.

This afternoon, the Russian Foreign Ministry thanked all foreign states whose representatives expressed condolences and support to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall and those wounded during this crime against humanity. Russian diplomats noted that written and oral appeals from the leadership of many countries around the globe, international structures, religious and non-profit organizations have been arriving in Moscow since the very first news of the terrorist attack were announced.

“They express deep condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured, words of support and solidarity with the Russian people, categorical rejection of this terrible crime. Spontaneous memorials appear in front of Russian diplomatic missions abroad, where people bring flowers and candles,”

- the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.