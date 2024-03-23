Tokayev, Mirziyoyev call Putin in connection with terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

23 Mar. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, on their own initiative, called the Russian leader to declare support to Russia in its fight against terrorism. They also expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall and wished for a speedy recovery to the victims.

Today, the leaders of Central Asian states called Russian President Vladimir Putin to express condolences to the families of those killed in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack and to support the wounded.

In particular, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Russian leader. He noted that Astana fundamentally condemns such crimes against humanity, and stated that Kazakhstanis sympathize and support everyone affected by the tragedy in Crocus City Hall.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyev also called Vladimir Putin. Like Tokayev, he fundamentally condemned the terrorist attack, declaring support for the Russians whose loved ones died in Crocus City Hall, and wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

Putin agreed with Tokayev and Mirizeev to actively cooperate in the fight against international terror.