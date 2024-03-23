Erdogan personally spoke with Putin after terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

23 Mar. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Türkiye

Today, President Erdoğan called President Putin personally to express his condolences in connection with the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. He also called for resolving the crisis and conflicts on the continent as quickly as possible.

According to the Administration of the President of Türkiye, today, the head of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Russian President Vladimir Putin to convey condolences to the loved ones of those killed during the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

“Our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He expressed to Mr. Putin his deep sorrow and condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in Moscow,”

- Erdoğan's office reports.