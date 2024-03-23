Georgian Dream expects victory in elections

23 Mar. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian leadership shared positive expectations from the parliamentary elections: it predicts that the Georgian Dream will receive a constitutional majority. The reason for this is the fall in the ratings of Saakashvili’s United National Movement, the only real competitor of Dream in the elections.

Today, Chairman of the Government of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze spoke about the confidence of the Georgian Dream party in victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Moreover, party members predict obtaining a constitutional majority, which will allow the Dream to completely ignore the systemic opposition.

Kobakhidze explained that the party’s confidence is inspired by the steady decline in popular support for the main opposition force, United National Movement. The prime minister emphasized that if nothing happens and the party ratings maintain the same dynamics until October, no one will be able to prevent the Georgian Dream from gaining full control over parliament.