US, Israel condemn terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed their condolences to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. They declared solidarity with the Russian people and called for the elimination of international terrorism.

Today, official representatives of the US and Israel condemned the terrorist attack carried out yesterday in Krasnogorsk near Moscow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on behalf of Washington. He emphasized that there can be no justification for the crime against humanity that took place at Crocus City Hall.

"The US strongly condemns yesterday's deadly terrorist attack. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia as they mourn the loss of life as a result of this terrible event,”

– Antony Blinken said.