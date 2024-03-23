Nowruz celebration at VDNKh, Neftchi-Spartak match cancelled

23 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

All entertainment events for today and tomorrow in Russia, including the Nowruz celebration at VDNKh, have been canceled as a sign of solidarity with the families of those killed in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall. Spartak FC also canceled the match with Neftchi FC.

The large-scale celebrations of the spring holiday Novruz, which started yesterday in the Azerbaijan pavilion at VDNKh, were canceled due to the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall, where over 130 people were killed, and the declared nationwide mourning for the victims of this crime.

The celebrations were organized by the Azerbaijan pavilion together with the State Agency for Promotion of Export and Investment Operations of Azerbaijan AZPROMO. Yesterday, planned excursions dedicated to Novruz traditions and culinary master classes took place.

Today's concert and entertainment program was cancelled as a sign of solidarity with the families of the victims of the terrorist attack by decision of the organizers.