Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin amid terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

24 Mar. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, March 24, the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan spoke by phone. This was stated in a message on the website of the Azerbaijani leader.

During the conversation, Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences on Friday's terrorist attack in Crocus to the family members of the tragedy victims and the people of the Russian Federation.

"President Ilham Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani side strongly condemned this terrible terrorist act, and noted that our country and people support Russia and the Russian people in this difficult time",

the press service of the President of the Republic said.

In turn, Vladimir Putin said that he was grateful to his colleague for his solidarity and condolences.

The interlocutors also emphasized that they would continue to work together to counter terrorism.