Fire reported at Novocherkasskaya power plant in Rostov region

25 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two power units of the Novocherkasskaya GRES (regional power plant) in southern Russia’s Rostov region were stopped after a fire occurred at the facility last night, Governor Vasily Golubev said.

"Last night, a fire occurred at an electricity substation of the Novocherkasskaya GRES that was quickly put out by power plant employees. There were no casualties. <…> Two power units have been temporarily taken out of service," Golubev said.

The official added that two 330 KW power lines went down due to the fire, power supply has already been restored.