Fourth suspected Crocus City Hall attacker arrested

25 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow’s Basmanny Court arrested the fourth suspected Crocus City Hall attacker until May 22, 2024.

The court hearing went behind closed doors. According to the investigation, Fayzov was filming the attack on the concert hall in Krasnogorsk.

Fayzov attended the hearing on a stretcher and had difficulty talking. Considering these circumstances, the defense asked for a restriction measure, not connected with detention.

Thus, the court arrested all four defendants.

A terror attack occurred at the Crocus City Hall music venue in the Moscow Region on March 22. A total of 137 people died and 182 people were injured.