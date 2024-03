25 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has agreed to a U.S. proposal on a prisoner-hostage exchange that would release around 700 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

There are those serving life sentences for killing Israeli nationals among 700 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel agreed to the proposal put forth by CIA Director Bill Burns.

Hamas’ response will likely take a few days.