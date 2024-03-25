Armed people break into Yerevan police station

25 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three armed people attempted to break into a police station in Armenia’s capital Yerevan yesterday, Armenian media reported.

According to the Armenian Interior Ministry, the armed assailants tried to break into the administrative building of the ministry’s police department in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district.

The assailants used a grenade, injuring two of the three assailants. The two wounded men were taken to a medical center. They are in condition of moderate gravity, with their legs injured.

The Armenian special forces entered the police station building and detained the attacker. The area surrounding the police station was cordoned off, emergency services arrived at the scene.