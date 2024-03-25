Woman on Yerevan plane claiming to have bomb in hand luggage detained

25 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A woman claiming to have a bomb in her hand luggage has been detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, a police spokesman said.

"The woman has bee detained. Police are working with her," the spokesman said, adding that no explosives have been found in her handbag.

According to the airport’s press service, the woman, born in 1967, said that her hand luggage contained an explosive device when the plane was about to take off for Yerevan.

"The pilot immediately reported the incident to the security service and police. <…> The thorough search of the passengers and their luggage yielded no prohibited substances," the press service said.

It was noted that the woman will be brought to responsibility under Russian law.