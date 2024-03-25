Terrorist attack plotters exposed in Azerbaijan

25 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The individuals planning terrorist attacks in Azerbaijan have been exposed, the Azerbaijani State Security Service reported.

In the course of an investigation conducted by the SSS, there were reasonable suspicions that Azerbaijani citizen Bahruz Asgarov, living in Murmansk, having entered into contact with other persons, with the purpose of disturbing public security in the republic.

Furthermore, it was determined that Bakhruz Askerov formed a secret link with people living in other regions of the republic and gave them orders to arrange an attack on the head of Lankaran city's executive power.

It was also discovered that Bakhruz Askerov directed his contacts to carry out a scheme against a foreign citizen working as an English instructor in certain parts of Azerbaijan.

Besides, it was found that the terrorist planned to organize military training on the territory of a foreign country for persons with whom he was in contact, but as a result of measures, he failed to commit these criminal acts.

Askerov was arrested and prosecuted under Articles 28, 214.2.1 (preparation for terrorism) of the Criminal Code, and a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen by court decision. Complex investigative and operational efforts are underway to determine all aspects of the criminal case.