25 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of over 5,000 people have been evacuated from the Crocus City Hall, a Crocus Group official said.

"As many as 5,000 people have been evacuated from the building, and firefighters rescued 100 others <…> while extinguishing the fire," the official told TASS.

On March 22, a terrorist attack rocked the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. A total of 137 people were killed, 182 people were injured.