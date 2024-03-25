Russia and Türkiye lead in tourist flow to Azerbaijan in 2024

25 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the first two months of 2024, the number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan climbed by 46.7% compared to the same time of the previous year, totaling 341,000 persons, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Vugar Bayramov said.

During this period, the top three countries were neighboring countries: 26.8% of tourists came from Russia, 19.9% from Türkiye, and 9.8% from Iran.

6.9% of the total number of tourists were from India, 4.8% from Georgia and 3.4% from Saudi Arabia.

The number of arrivals from Arab countries is on the rise, the number of arrivals from the Gulf States increased by 1.7 times from January through February, 2024.