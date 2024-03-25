Türkiye's unemployment hits record low

25 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's unemployment rate was at a 10-year low in 2023, down to 9.4% from 10.4% in 2022, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute data.

The number of unemployed people dropped by 318,000 to 3.26 million year-on-year in 2023. The rate was 12.6% for women and 7.7% for men in 2023.

The youth unemployment rate - in the 15-24 age group - was 17.4% with a 2% decrease compared to the previous year.

The number of employed persons was at 31.6 million, up by 880,000 in 2023 versus 2022.

The employment rate was at 48.3% with a 0.8% increase in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The labor force was 34.9 million and the labor force participation rate was at 53.3% in 2023.