Türkiye resorts to Rosatom

25 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye intends to expand partnerships with Russia's state corporation Rosatom, Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said, addressing the ATOMEXPO-2024 event.

According to him, Türkiye has been holding talks with Russia about building a power plant in the Black Sea city of Sinop.

In addition, the minister noted that the republic is currently building four reactors at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in order to significantly increase production capacity within several years.