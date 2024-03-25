Fenerbahçe wants to withdraw from Turkish league

25 Mar. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish football club Fenerbahçe may refuse to play in the local championship due to a scandal after the match with Trabzonspor.

According to media reports, after being withdrawn, Fenerbahçe may move to the championships of Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Italy or Spain. It is noted that the club is currently looking for a new football league.

After the match with Trabzonspor, which ended in victory for Fenerbahçe, the players of the winning team began to celebrate their triumph wildly. This did not please the fans of the losing team, who ran onto the field en masse. A fight broke out involving fans and football players.

It should be added that Fenerbahçe is now in second place in the Turkish Championship standings. The football club has 79 points.