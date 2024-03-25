Opposition collected huge number of signatures for Saakashvili's release

25 Mar. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian opposition party UNM announced the collection of 150 thousand signatures in support of the country's ex-president, Mikheil Saakashvili, being released. This was announced by the chairman of the country's largest opposition party.

"All signatures for Mikheil Saakashvili's release from prison will be transferred to the current President Salome Zurabishvili, who has no choice but to make the right decision",

Levan Khabeishvili said.

He stressed that the parliamentary elections scheduled for the autumn could not be considered free and fair if the main opposition leader was behind bars.